TMC mulls bringing resolution against Guv in Assembly

Kolkata: In the wake of the relationship between the state and Raj Bhavan having supposedly reached a breaking point, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is mulling bringing a resolution against Governor C V Ananda Bose in the state Assembly this week.



The state has been crossing swords with Raj Bhavan over issues concerning the education sector where the former is of the opinion that the Governor is overstepping his boundaries as a Chancellor by bypassing the state in making decisions about state universities.

The immediate reason that further widened the gulf between the two was a series of late-night appointments of V-Cs on Sunday.

What also seemed to the state as adding insult to injury is, Raj Bhavan directing officers of the universities to consult the V-C before acting on the orders of the state government.

It was learnt that TMC is discussing the possibility of bringing a resolution against the Governor in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to end this week.

Even as no official confirmation against this decision could be sought, sources said that a section of TMC’s legislative party had been planning such a move since the beginning of the monsoon session but it did not materialise due to lack of permission from senior leaders.

However, such is not the case presently as the party feels that the matter has reached a breaking point where unless it is addressed, can do more harm to the education framework in the state.

TMC sources further said that so far attempts have been made on the part of the state government to iron out the crease with Raj Bhavan with the party’s chairperson and state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself visiting the Governor but the latter allegedly continued to bypass state government in making decisions in the capacity of a Chancellor.

What has further irked the state government is that the Governor allegedly is holding onto the Bill which was introduced to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities.

Raj Bhavan sources maintained that every step was taken keeping in mind the rules and laws that govern the state universities but the state government allegedly has been ignorant so far in recognising the difference between consultancy and concurrence.