TMC MPs urge Centre to address Bengal’s issues on last day in Parl

KOLKATA: On the last day in the Parliament on Thursday, TMC’s celebrity MPs – Dev and Nusrat Jahan – urged the Centre not to overlook the concerns of the people of Bengal. While Dev spoke about the implementation of the Ghatal master plan, Nusrat requested the Central government to clear the payment of the MGNREGA workers.



In the last few days, there’s been a lot of speculation about whether Dev will continue in politics. However, on his last day as an MP, Dev once again asked the Centre to put the Ghatal master plan into action, crucial for the flood-affected people in Ghatal, his constituency for the past 10 years. Earlier, too, Dev had requested the Centre to execute the plan in the Parliament.

Speaking in Bengali on Thursday, Dev emphasised the significance of the Ghatal master plan and said whether he remains in politics or not, Ghatal will always be in his heart. He first contested the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and won the seat for TMC again in 2019.

“I urge the Prime Minister to implement the Ghatal master plan. This is about the people of Ghatal, not TMC or BJP,” said the actor, who recently resigned from three state committees in his constituency. He also thanked CM Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity to represent Ghatal for a decade. “My last day in the Parliament. Thanku Didi. Thanku to the people of Ghatal Loksabha,” wrote Dev on social media.Meanwhile, Nusrat highlighted that CM Mamata Banerjee has met PM Modi to address the issue of pending dues of the MGNREGA workers. “There’s an urgent need to clear the unpaid dues of the workers who worked under MGNREGA. Bengal should not be deprived,” said Nusrat in the Parliament.

Recently, the Bengal CM staged a two-day dharna in Kolkata, protesting against the Centre’s refusal of funds for MGNREGA. Nusrat won the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat on a TMC ticket in 2019.

“My last day in the Parliament!Thanks to the Almighty and our Hon. Didi @MamataOfficial for giving me the opportunity to speak on behalf of the people of Bengal and especially to represent the voice of the people of Basirhat Parliamentary Constituency. Thank u for all the love & support,” Nusrat tweeted.