TMC MPs stage protest in Parl premises over pending dues

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises over the issue of pending Central dues for Bengal. They alleged that the Centre owes Rs 2 lakh to Bengal in connection with MGNREGA.

The party MPs gathered near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex, holding banners and placards alleging that the Centre owed Bengal Rs 2 lakh crore. They then marched to Parliament House, raising slogans over the issue.

They alleged that the Centre wants to stall the development projects in Bengal and hence it has stopped all funds which would have been diverted to the people.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “The Centre hates Bengal so much that they are willing to stall our development, punish our people, and choke an entire state of its rightful dues. For years, ₹2 lakh crore has been blocked, money meant for our people. Money that belongs to Bengal’s poorest. But today, in Parliament, our MPs stood shoulder to shoulder, a wall of resistance against @BJP4India’s cruelty.”

The ruling party in Bengal also stated: “You can try to silence Bengal, but Bengal will not surrender. We will fight this injustice. We will expose this discrimination.

And we will reclaim every rupee stolen from the people of Bengal. This battle is a fight for dignity, for rights, and for the future of our state. Bengal will rise. Bengal will resist. And Bengal will win.”