TMC MPs meet SEBI officials, seek probe into alleged stock market manipulation

Kolkata: A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday demanding a probe into the alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls earlier this month.



Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had demanded an investigation into how stock markets were “manipulated by using fake exit polls”.

The delegation, comprising TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, was joined by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and former NCP (SP) MLC Vidya Chavan. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member and a member of the delegation Sagarika Ghose in a post on X on Tuesday said: “@AITCofficial under guidance of our leader @MamataOfficial with NCP (SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) protest on Exit Poll-Stock

Market Scam.

Who owns Exit Poll agencies? Why did the stock market rise so dramatically to coincide with Exit Polls? Why did small investors lose so much and big market operators cash out? We the 5 member delegation of @KBanerjee_AITC @SaketGokhale @AGSawant @Vidyaspeaks and myself today met SEBI to demand a full and free investigation.