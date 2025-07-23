TMC MPs demand discussion on "attacks" on Bengali migrants, electoral roll revision

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs have submitted notices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on the alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking migrants in different states and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, said a source on Wednesday. According to the source, Trinamool MPs have submitted notices in both Houses, demanding a short discussion on the situation being faced by Bengali-speaking migrants in different states.

Notices have also been given to take up discussion on the issue of Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, which is currently ongoing in Bihar and is to be extended to other states. Opposition parties had on Tuesday held a protest in the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Parliament was rocked by the opposition's protests over the ongoing electoral roll revision in Bihar on Tuesday, leading to a washout of proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon session.