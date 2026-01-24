TMC MP’s citizenship remark on CEC Kumar triggers political row

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress MP from the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, on Friday questioned the citizenship of Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, sparking a political controversy in the district.

Basunia made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration of the Sitai Subhash Festival, alleging that the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has created fear and anxiety among the public. He claimed that people are being repeatedly summoned for hearings, causing severe mental distress.

According to the MP, the fear surrounding the SIR process has allegedly led to several deaths in the district, while some individuals have also attempted suicide.

The issue has already drawn strong political reactions, with Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee last week criticising the BJP and the Election Commission at a public meeting in Cooch Behar. Protests against the SIR process are being held regularly across the district.

Addressing the gathering, Basunia said, “Why are crores of people being summoned for hearings? We are ready to appear, but what identity proof does Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have? He should place proof of his Indian citizenship before the public.” He alleged that the process was politically motivated and carried out at the behest of the BJP.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP Cooch Behar district secretary Sanjay Chakraborty said the Trinamool Congress was panicking over the SIR, adding that such statements reflected the party’s fear.