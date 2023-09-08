TMC MP writes to Delhi Police, seeks nod to hold protests

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) once again sought permission from Delhi police to hold protest rallies at the national capital over Centre’s decision to block Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds. Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien wrote to DCP, Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, “for permission for the Trinamool Congress to hold dharnas, involving workers from the state of Bengal, who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme from 10 am to 6 pm on October 2 and 3 at Jantar Mantar, outside Krishi Bhavan, and in front of Union Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh’s residence.



Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is slated to lead the protest along with affected workers. State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja, on Thursday, said: “In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP lost and Trinamool Congress formed the government for the third time. The BJP now wants to take revenge and from December 2021, MGNREGA funds have been blocked by the BJP. Our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced a dharna to be held in protest against the blockage of these funds in Delhi”.

She added: “What we see is that Delhi Police are yet to give us permission. Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry. Amit Shah ji we are still waiting for the permission. This is undemocratic and the Trinamool Congress is going to protest against it.” This is the second time that TMC has written to the Delhi Police seeking permission to hold protests against the alleged withholding of funds under the MGNREGA.