TMC MP warns legal action against BJP MLA over smuggling allegations

Alipurduar: Following serious allegations of illegal sand mining, cattle smuggling and hospital cut-money levelled by Falakata BJP MLA Deepak Barman against several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Sunday announced that a legal notice would be sent to the MLA.



He warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response could lead to public resentment, possibly resulting in a gherao of the MLA’s residence.

Prakash Chik Baraik strongly criticised the language used by the BJP legislator. “The MLA has displayed an extremely low level of taste and decorum. It is difficult to believe that he is a schoolteacher. The language and allegations he used are unacceptable and unbecoming of a person from the teaching profession,” he said.

On Saturday, while speaking at the BJP district office in Alipurduar, Deepak Barman had levelled allegations against Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, Zilla Parishad Sahakari Sabhadhipati Manoranjan Dey, and Madarihat Panchayat Samiti member Sajid Alam. However, he reportedly failed to provide any documentary evidence to substantiate his claims. Responding to this, Prakash Chik Baraik said legal steps were already underway. “He has made serious allegations.

If he cannot produce evidence, he will have to face legal consequences. Three elected public representatives have been publicly insulted. The BJP should not test our patience,” he warned.

Refuting allegations of underdevelopment, Baraik pointed out that despite Madarihat having a BJP MLA until 2024, substantial development had taken place only after the Trinamool Congress came to power through the by-election. “In just one year, works worth Rs 53 crore have been executed by the North Bengal Development Department,” he said.

Highlighting developmental initiatives in Falakata, Kalchini and Kumargram blocks, including a stadium, hospital, college, Kisan mandi and the formation of a municipality, Baraik said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself created Alipurduar as a separate district. Under these circumstances, BJP’s talk of a charge sheet is laughable.”