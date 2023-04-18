TMC MP seeks removal of her name from FIR in Narada case

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Aparupa Poddar is learnt to have approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the removal of her name from the FIR filed by the CBI in the Narada bribery case.



It is learnt that the court has accepted the case and the hearing could be held on Thursday.

Aparupa was one of the accused in the Narada bribery case. A sting operation was conducted by one Matthew Samuel who had posed as a businessman. The CBI FIR had named many other heavyweight leaders. Leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Sovan Chatterjee, Madan Mitra and the late Subrata Mukherjee were even arrested by the CBI in the case in 2021.It is learnt that Aparupa informed the court that her request comes in the wake of the CBI allegedly failing to complete the investigation to date. This is the reason she is seeking the removal of her name and protection from the court.

However, the TMC MP Aparupa’s move to get her name removed from the FIR in the Narada case comes at a time when her party has been demanding the arrest of the BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari since his name too allegedly appears in the CBI’s FIR in Narada case. The TMC has been calling the BJP a “washing machine” because when Suvendu switched camps to BJP from TMC, he allegedly gained immunity from arrest by the central probe agency. Recently, sharing a video featuring Suvendu Adhikari, TMC had alleged that it reveals his confession of his involvement in the Narada bribery case and demanded to know when the central probe agencies will take action against the BJP leader.

Trinamool had tweeted: “The Cat is out of the Bag! Bengal LoP@ SuvenduWB ADMITS his involvement in the Narada Scam. We ask PM @narendramodi: Why has no action been taken against him?...”