TMC MP seeks Amit Shah’s intervention over ‘attacks’ on workers from Bengal in Odisha

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Berhampore MP Yusuf Pathan has written a strong letter to the Union Home minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the assault of migrant labourers from Bengal in Odisha.

In a strongly-worded letter, expressed concerns about labourers who have fled the neighbouring BJP-ruled state in fear for their lives and also outlined a four-point intervention plan to protect Bengali labourers facing violence in BJP-ruled states. The Trinamool MP’s letter details disturbing accounts of systematic violence against workers from Bengal, particularly those from his Constituency of Berhampore in Murshidabad, who have been subjected to “brutal attacks, intimidation, looting and threats to vacate their workplaces”.

“I write to you with grave concern regarding the alarming rise in incidents of violence against migrant workers from West Bengal, particularly those hailing from my constituency Berhampore, Murshidabad and surrounding districts, who have recently returned from Odisha after being subjected to targeted attacks,” reads the letter dated on April 27.

Citing multiple reports, the Trinamool Congress MP pointed out after the formation of the BJP-led government in Odisha. “Several organised groups have allegedly launched systematic assaults on labourers from West Bengal…Many have been assaulted at night, robbed of their mobile phones and earnings, had their Aadhaar cards destroyed, and forcibly evicted from their accommodations. Disturbingly, similar incidents occurred in August-September 2024 as well.”

The letter also expressed concerns about the targeting of workers based on regional identity, particularly those from the Muslim community, describing such actions as a violation of “the fundamental principles of unity, integrity and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution”.

Pathan has requested a four-point intervention from the Home Ministry that includes stringent action against perpetrators and a Central fact-finding team to investigate the occurrences. “I urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to: 1) Direct the Odisha state administration to take prompt and stringent action against the perpetrators; 2) Ensure the safety and security of all migrant workers across the affected districts; 3) Constitute a central fact-finding team to investigate the root causes and scale of the violence; and 4) Provide necessary relief and rehabilitation support to the workers returning to West Bengal,” Pathan wrote in his letter.