TMC MP Saugata Roy pulls up chairman, asks why no work is getting done

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, TMC MP of Dum Dum Parliamentary seat, Saugata Roy has lashed out at the chairman of Kamarhati Municipality, alleging that no work is getting done by the civic body under his leadership.



Roy has questioned chairman Gopal Saha as to why people are complaining that no work is getting done by the civic body. The MP further alleged that there is one assistant engineer Tamal Dutta who was suspended by the civic body and yet it has come to light that for rendering any sort of municipal services his permission needs to be sought. Roy questioned who this person is and what authority he has that without his nod no work can be done.

The MP said that people have complained to him that even basic civic body services such as clearing of waste is not getting done. He told the councillors that being elected is not more important than what is being done by the elected representatives after getting elected. He said: “What is the point in being elected if you cannot work for the people? In such a case, one has no authority to remain in their position if they cannot fulfill their responsibilities.”

Reacting to Roy’s statements, TMC’s Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra said that since Roy is a professor, he has the habit of scolding people if he feels one has erred. Madan said that the MP knows that at the end of the day it is these workers who voted for him.