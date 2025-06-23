TMC MP Saugata Roy hospitalised

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, Saugata Roy, aged 78, was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Sunday after he experienced sudden chest pain and shortness of breath at home during a weekend family gathering.

Family sources have disclosed that Roy has a history of health issues.

Following Sunday’s emergency admission, medical staff are closely monitoring his cardiac and respiratory functions. Although formal updates are pending, Roy’s condition is described as stable. This reportedly marks Roy’s third major health scare this year.