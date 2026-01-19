TMC MP Saugata Roy admitted to hospital

Kolkata: Veteran TMC leader and party MP Saugata Roy was admitted to a private hospital in the city late on Sunday night after he complained about low blood pressure

and diarrhoea.

His health condition was stated to be stable, and he has been kept under medical supervision, hospital sources said. Roy, a type II diabetes patient, was hospitalised several times last year.

As his health condition deteriorated on Sunday night, the 78-year-old MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency was advised by doctors to get admitted to a hospital.

A few days ago, Roy was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally falling at home, resulting in slurred speech, incoherence and drowsiness. In April 2025, Roy fell ill at an event in Ariadaha, soon after getting out of the car.