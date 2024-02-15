TMC MP Mimi resigns from two Parl Standing Committees

ollowing her resignation from two Parliamentary Standing Committees, speculation is rife that the actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, may not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election for a second term.She is presently an MP from Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency. It was learnt that she has sent her resignations to TMC’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Before that, Chakraborty resigned from the post of chairperson of Rogi Kalyan Samitis (patient welfare association) of two primary health centres in Nalmuri and Jiranghacha Block under her constituency. Such a spate of resignations has fuelled speculations that the one term MP may just hang her boots in relation to her political career. Mimi Chakraborty has not yet responded as to why she resigned. However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh is learnt to have remarked that the resignation was her personal decision and has nothing to do with the party. He also highlighted that lately the actor turned politician is caught up with work relating to shootings for various

film projects. With the party maintaining a silence over the MP’s political career in days to come, sources said that the party may not be issuing her the ticket for the upcoming Parliamentary election unlike her actor colleague Dipak Adhikari (Dev).

Recently, Dev had resigned from three state government committees. In three letters to the district Magistrate, Dev resigned as ‘Vice-Chairman of Birsingha Development Authority’, ‘Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity–Ghatal SD Hospital’ and President of ‘Ghatal Rabindra Satabarshiki Maha Vidyalaya’.

However, following his meeting with TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, his party colleagues cleared the air by announcing he will be contesting in the election again from Ghatal Constituency in West Midnapore.