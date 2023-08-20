TMC MP: Migrant workers from Bengal in riot-stricken Haryana back home

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, who was working to ensure the safety and security of the migrant labourers from Bengal in a riot-stricken Haryana, shared on Sunday that most of them have returned to their home state.



Taking to his social media handle, Samirul wrote in X (formerly Twitter): “Following instruction of our Honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I visited Nuh in Haryana to know the present situation of migrant workers from Bengal. Most of the migrant workers, however, returned to their homeland after violence gripped the area.”

The MP shared that during his visit he spoke to the people of the Muslim community who were in panic.

He wrote: “During my visit, I talked to several local Muslim people who have been spending days in panic with the hope of restoration of communal harmony in Nuh. The sign of atrocities and violence on those poor people are still alive in the region.”

He added: “Those people from the Muslim community thanked @mamataofficial and requested her to stand by them in this phase of crisis.”

Earlier, in a bid to help the migrant labourers of Bengal in Haryana, Samirul had shared the helpline number 18001030009 which could be called from 9 am-6 pm or can also contact on the WhatsApp no. 8371039977 which will be open 24 hrs. He said that if workers from Bengal face any problems in Haryana or other states, Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board will help them.

TMC chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, commenting on the situation in Haryana, had said: “Every State, including those governed by BJP, is being incited with communal violence. This is being done with elections in mind. Remember, one can fool some people sometimes but one cannot fool all the people all the time. This communal tension has started because the BJP plays a dangerous and nasty game. They are dividing the people, the caste, the country, and humanity, to win elections.”