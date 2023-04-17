TMC MP denies sending names for recruitment to KMC

Kolkata: Trinamool’s Murshidabad leader and MP Abu Taher Khan has categorically denied allegations that he sent six names to the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim for recruitment in the civic body.



The BJP’s leader of Murshidabad (South) Sankharavh Sarkar alleged that TMC leader Abu Taher Khan proposed six names with roll numbers and other details in a letter to Firhad Hakim for jobs in KMC.

He alleged that there is a clear motive of corruption in this proposition which may have led to merited candidates being deprived despite giving examinations.

Abu Taher Khan has, however, rubbished the allegations and said that it was just a move to defame him and show him in a bad light. He termed the allegations as a desperate attempt by some BJP leaders who are frustrated. “There is absolutely no truth in what the BJP is saying,” Khan confirmed.

Recently, KMC’s BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh alleged that several persons were recruited to a certain department in KMC in 2017 from the area of Chetla where Hakim lives. He had questioned the KMC’s municipal secretary and the Mayor about why people from only these areas applied for the jobs and whether there is any similar corruption involved akin to the one unearthed in the state’s education sector.

Firhad Hakim said this was an apparent attempt to malign his reputation. He said people get jobs by giving exams. “What am I to do in this?” he questioned.

Hakim added: “If ever any evidence of corruption is found against me, the need for a CBI probe will not arise since I will sacrifice myself before that.”

The ED, during their search at the Salt Lake property of Ayan Seal in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam, had reportedly uncovered several crucial documents relating to recruitment for different positions in different municipalities in the state and even some copies of appointment letters.