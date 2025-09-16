TMC MP assures support to families of Birbhum victims ‘pushed back’ to B’desh

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Samirul Islam, on Monday, met the family members of those victims from Birbhum who were allegedly “pushed back” to Bangladesh. Islam has assured their family in Birbhum that all sorts of help will be extended to the family.

“Today I visited the distressed father of pregnant Sunali Khatun and the mother of Sweaty Biwi in their remote Murarai home, Birbhum. About two months ago their daughters—both bona fide Indian citizens—were illegally pushed back into Bangladesh.

Though their families have lived in Birbhum for generations, the women were expelled from the border along with their children,” Islam

wrote on X. The Trinamool Congress MP added: “Under the leadership of our Chief Minister @MamataOfficial, we are fighting this in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

I assured the family we will bring their daughters home and that they will be enrolled in the Shramshree scheme launched by Mamata Banerjee as soon as they return. The BJP must be held accountable for the pain this unlawful action

has caused.”

The alleged deportation of two Birbhum families has sparked political controversy, with the TMC targeting the Union government and accusing it of violating constitutional rights. Calcutta High Court order had recently directed the Centre to disclose where the detainees were “pushed back” and the precise location of deportation.