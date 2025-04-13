TMC MP accuses Kalchini MLA of PF scam involving fake death cert

Alipurduar: A political storm has erupted in Kalchini after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Alipurduar district TMC president Prakash Chik Baraik accused local BJP MLA Bishal Lama of issuing a fake death claim certificate for a living tea garden worker.

The controversy centers around Budhrao Santal, a worker from Torsa Tea Garden, who is reportedly alive but was declared deceased in documents submitted to claim provident fund (PF) death benefits. According to TMC, the certificate was signed by Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama.

Addressing the media, MP Prakash Baraik alleged: “The BJP has been accusing TMC of corruption in PF matters, but here their own MLA signed off on a death claim for a living person. We appeal to the administration to investigate and take strict action. Such fraud is only possible because of a network of brokers in the PF office. We’ve been protesting to break this nexus.” He added: “This is not an isolated case. We’ve received similar complaints from other tea gardens. BJP MLAs are allegedly taking Rs 10,000 to certify living workers as dead. But the tea garden workers are now aware and they will respond strongly in the upcoming elections.”

Baraik claimed that since the Torsa Tea Garden is closed and lacks a manager, MLAs or MPs are allowed to sign PF-related documents.

“That’s how this claim was filed. But Budhrao Santal is still alive, and this is a clear case of malpractice,” he said. In response, MLA Bishal Lama denied all allegations, stating: “I only signed the form after verifying the documents provided, as allowed when a garden manager is absent. I have no authority to declare someone dead or alive. The death certificate comes from the Panchayat or municipality. If there has been a mistake, it is a failure of the system, not mine. The allegations against me are completely baseless.”