TMC MP Abhishek's healthcare outreach drive treats over 5.91 lakh people in Bengal's Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said his healthcare outreach programme 'Sebaashray' has helped 5,91,495 patients in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency since its launch on January 2.

"Healthcare should not be a privilege rationed by affordability or accessibility: it should be a fundamental right, delivered with urgency and intent. That is what Sebaashray has stood for since Day 1, and 37 days later, the momentum has only intensified," he said on X.

Since its inception, 5,91,495 patients have received free, professional healthcare, Banerjee said.

"Just today, 12,104 people were served at the 34 health camps in Metiabruz," the senior TMC leader said on Saturday.

Metiabruz is part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency spans vast parts of South 24 Parganas and some fringe areas of Kolkata.

The healthcare outreach drive completed one month on February 2 and will continue for about one-and-a-half-month more.

The Diamond Harbour MP inaugurated the programme on January 2 at Amtala and said it is aimed at covering 23 lakh people across seven assembly constituencies, 71 rural gram panchayats, and 93 urban wards.

The initiative is supported by a camp machinery consisting of 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers and 12 referral hospitals.