TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee pays tributes to Rash Behari Bose, Radhabinod Pal in Tokyo

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is in Tokyo as part of a multi-party delegation to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose and prominent Indian jurist Justice Radhabinod Pal. The Trinamool national general secretary visited the Tama cemetery in Tokyo and paid tribute to Bose, the party said. A key figure in India's Independence movement, Bose was one of the main organisers of the Ghadar Mutiny who founded the Indian Independence League in Japan.

He also played a significant role in the formation of the Indian National Army (INA), also known as the Azad Hind Fauj. In a post on X, the Trinamool called Bose a "national hero and one of Bengal's most revered sons". Banerjee also paid floral tribute at a monument dedicated to Justice Radhabinod Pal at the Yasukuni Shrine. Pal was one of three Asian judges appointed to the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, also known as the ‘Tokyo Trials’ of Japanese war crimes committed during World War II. He was the only judge who submitted a judgement, which insisted that all the defendants were not guilty. "Abhishek Banerjee paid his respectful tribute at the shrine of Justice Radhabinod Pal in Tokyo. Honouring his Bengali roots, he celebrated a legacy that upheld justice and moral courage worldwide," the Trinamool said on X. Banerjee is a part of the delegation of MPs visiting Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea and Singapore.