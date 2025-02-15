TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee helps poor youth with spinal cord disease get treatment

Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee came to the aid of a youth who has been suffering from some spinal cord disease, by arranging his treatment at a private hospital with financial support, a statement from the leader’s office said on Saturday. The 21-year-old man, who lives with his family in Metiabruz area of Kolkata, cannot move his left foot due to a spinal cord problem.

"Sk Hasibul has been fighting a tough battle for weeks due to immense pain in his spinal cord. It paralysed his left leg, making him dependent on a wheelchair,” the statement said. During a visit to Metiabruz, Banerjee met him and asked the doctors associated with 'Sebashray', his health outreach project in his constituency, to provide him with medical assistance. It was found that Hasibul had a tumour in the spinal cord. He was admitted to a private hospital where he successfully underwent a surgery on February 10, the statement said. “I am confident that before long, Hasibul will embrace life with renewed strength," the MP said in a social media post. Metiabruz is part of Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.