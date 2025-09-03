TMC moves motion on ‘attacks against Bengalis’ in other states

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, moved a motion at the state Assembly against alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in other states, with BJP MLAs staging a walkout.

However, the Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs staged a walkout in protest against Education minister Bratya Basu’s remarks that the legislators claimed maligned the Army, culminating in the suspension of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for the remainder of the special Session for “disrupting proceedings”.

The controversy began on Monday afternoon after the Indian Army dismantled a stage erected by the Trinamool Congress at Mayo Road for its ongoing language movement protest.

Army officials said that the stage had remained beyond the validity of its permission period and required fresh clearance from the Defence Ministry.

Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of “using the Army” to carry out the action and rushed to the spot to express her anger.

During Tuesday’s debate, Basu condemned the dismantling and, while recalling the Pakistani Army’s assault on Bengali-speaking civilians on March 25, 1971, drew a comparison that provoked sharp objections from BJP legislators. They accused him of insulting the Indian Army and demanded that he withdraw his remarks.

Basu said: “Our chief minister herself rushed to the site when the Army pulled down our podium meant to protest attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states.”

He added: “When the Army dismantled our stage yesterday, it reminded me of the Pakistani army firing in Dhaka on March 25, 1971. It also reminded me of the sacrifices made by people who laid down their lives to protect our language and identity.”

Adhikari stood up and began chanting “Indian Army Zindabad.” Speaker Biman Banerjee repeatedly urged him to take his seat, reminding members that when the Speaker says “I am on my legs,” legislators must sit down.

As Adhikari continued shouting slogans, the Speaker suspended him for the remainder of the session. BJP MLAs staged a walkout and later demonstrated outside the Assembly gates.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: “Adhikari, being a veteran MLA, should know the rules. He distorted the minister’s statement in an attempt to remain in the news.”

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said: “I have been suspended again, this time for standing up for the Army. I am proud to have defended the honour of our soldiers.”

Defending his decision, Speaker Banerjee said: “Despite repeated warnings, the Leader of the Opposition refused to maintain restraint. Suspension was the only option left.”