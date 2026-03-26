TMC moves ECI over Bhowanipore returning officer, alleges BJP links

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to formally object to the appointment of Surajit Roy as the returning officer for the high-profile Bhowanipore Assembly Constituency.



In addition, TMC lodged a complaint with the poll body alleging that IPS officer Jayant Kant, appointed as observer in Malda, has links to the BJP.

The ruling party also sent a separate letter to the state CEO, raising concerns against the BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, accusing him and his party supporters of intimidating TMC candidate Pabitra Kar.

The ruling party alleged that while holding a rally, Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders shouted “thief” slogans as they passed Pabitra Kar’s residence. TMC claimed this amounted to intimidation and a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In connection with the Bhowanipore returning officer issue, TMC alleged that Surajit Roy is closely linked to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and could act under his influence.

In a letter to the ECI, TMC leader Derek O’Brien stated that Roy, a 2011-batch WBCS officer, was earlier posted as block development officer of Nandigram-II and is “widely known” to have close ties with Adhikari.

TMC argued that Adhikari’s candidature from Bhowanipore creates “a reasonable likelihood of bias and lack of neutrality” and urged the poll panel to remove Roy as the returning officer

for the Constituency.

The development comes after the ECI replaced 73 returning officers across Bengal earlier this week. TMC has criticised the Commission over the move, questioning whether officers favourable to the BJP were sent as replacements. A senior official from the state CEO’s office responded, saying that the argument does not hold that an official who served in a particular post five years ago cannot be appointed elsewhere.

The ECI has the authority to appoint any government official to any location it chooses, and a government official does not belong to any political party or individual.

TMC also alleged that IPS officer Jayant Kant, appointed as observer for four Assembly segments, has ties to the BJP.

At a Press conference on Tuesday, TMC leaders Bratya Basu and Partha Bhowmik questioned Kant’s neutrality, pointing to his wife’s alleged connections with BJP

leaders in Bihar.