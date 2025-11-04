TMC mocks Health camps set up by Suvendu in Nandigram

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday mocked health camps set up by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, dubbing it as a replication of the ‘Sebashray’ model launched by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Incidentally, Adhikari has set up camps at Sonachura in Nandigram to extend medical facilities to his constituency, a move which was ridiculed by the Trinamool Congress. The ruling party in Bengal stated that when Banerjee had launched Sebashray to serve the people of his constituency in Diamond Harbour, Adhikari tried to “belittle” the initiative but now he was trying

to “copy” Banerjee.

“Now, when the people of Nandigram want ‘Sebashray’, the same Suvendu (Adhikari) is busy replicating what he once ridiculed. Imitation may be flattering, but in politics it simply reveals an intellectual bankruptcy — and the public won’t be fooled,” TMC posted on social media.

Trinamool also claimed that the people of Nandigram had urged Banerjee through “Ek Daake Abhishek” platform to initiate a ‘Sebashray’ like health camps in their constituency. “The BJP has made it a habit: mock first, copy later. Every time the Trinamool Congress Government launches a pro-people initiative, @BJP4India rushes to attack, ridicule, and obstruct it — only to shamelessly imitate it later. From Lakshmir Bhandar to Duare Sarkar — nothing has escaped their hypocrisy,” TMC wrote on X.

Banerjee in January 2025 had launched the Sebashray, an initiative under which free medical camps were set up across his constituency—Diamond Harbour.