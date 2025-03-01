TMC mocks BJP with ‘Bhooter Raja’ satire over its ‘voter list manipulation’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday, took a satirical jab at the BJP over its alleged voter list manipulation, claiming that even “Bhooter Raja” (the king of ghosts) is tired of the BJP’s fake voter list fraud.

The ruling dispensation in Bengal shared a caricature on social media depicting “Bhooter Raja” urging the saffron party to stop adding fake voters to the list.

The well-known character “Bhooter Raja” was created by Satyajit Ray in his classic film series ‘Gupi Bagha’. In this depiction, “Bhooter Raja” holds a scroll critiquing the BJP for adding fake voters to the electoral list.

“Even ghosts are tired of @BJP4India’s Fake Voter list fraud!” Trinamool Congress attributed it to the ‘Bhooter Raja’.

A day after Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee gave the clarion call for 2026 Assembly elections stating that the party’s goal was to score above 215 seats in the polls, triumphing against BJP’s voter list manipulation, a digital war erupted across social media platforms between Bengal’s ruling and Opposition.

Trinamool also posted 2026 election scoreboard on the wall of which it presented a digital scoreboard-style graphic showing an “OUT” sign against ‘Bangla-Birodhi Bohiragotos’ of BJP.

Banerjee during the party meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday said: “Bengal respects Bohiragotos as guests but will not allow them to occupy Bengal. Their game is to capture Bengal and erase our culture.” On Friday, Trinamool Congress amped up its narrative with yet another political cartoon on BJP’s “ghost-voters” with a Satyajit Ray twist.

Banerjee on Thursday exposed the BJP’s alleged manipulation of voter lists ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, accusing the Election Commission of complicity.

She presented evidence of fake voters being added from states like Haryana and Gujarat, drawing parallels with similar tactics in Delhi and Maharashtra.

Banerjee also warned that if corrective measures are not taken, indefinite protests outside the Election Commission’s office will follow. Trinamool Congress has set up a state-level committee to tackle these irregularities and is pushing for a thorough revision of the voter list.