TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty joins poll rally in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and actor Soham Chakraborty attended a road show in Jalpaiguri town in support of the Trinamool candidate for the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency, Nirmal Chandra Roy. The road show commenced on Monday afternoon from Nayabasti in the town and concluded at Begun Tari More. The presence of the MLA and actor drew visible excitement among the



town’s residents.

Addressing the media, Soham Chakraborty stated: “Mamata Banerjee is transforming Bengal and will continue to do so in the future. The people of Bengal trust their state’s chief minister.”

On Sunday, Mithun Chakraborty urged the youth to support the BJP to build Sonar Bangla in Maynaguri. In response to Mithun Chakraborty’s statement, Soham Chakraborty remarked: “The people of Bengal are well aware of who is working towards Sonar Bangla. The progress and prosperity that will come in the future will be made possible by Mamata Banerjee.”

Soham Chakraborty arrived in Jalpaiguri from Kolkata earlier in the day and stayed at a private hotel. He then actively participated in campaign rallies.