TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra faces life-threatening attack in Malda

Malda: Sabitri Mitra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Manikchak, Malda, narrowly escaped an alleged life-threatening incident while returning home from her constituency on Saturday night.

The MLA’s car was deliberately hit twice by another vehicle while she was on her way back to Sadarghat area in English Bazar. The quick reflexes of her driver prevented a major mishap, ensuring her safety.

According to Sabitri Mitra, the incident occurred after crossing Dharampur, near Milki. “A car first collided with my vehicle before speeding away. Moments later, the same car attempted to ram into my vehicle again, seemingly trying to stop me,” said Mitra.

Realising the severity of the situation, the MLA immediately contacted the police, who arrived promptly and ensured her safety.

Mitra has raised concerns that the incident may have been a deliberate attempt on her life.

She expressed fear and anxiety over the attack, which has left her shaken, but grateful for the timely intervention of the police. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.