TMC MLA launches voter verification drive in Habra

Kolkata: With Assembly elections scheduled for next year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Habra in North 24-Parganas and former minister Jyotipriya Mallick has instructed party workers in his Constituency to form multiple teams and visit every household to check for the presence of any fraudulent voter cards.

Mallick held a meeting with party workers in Habra, stressing the importance of improved coordination with the residents of the area.

Following the instructions of Trinamool Congress chairpeson Mamata Banerjee, party workers are conducting booth-level verification to identify any potential fake voters.

The TMC supremo had also accused the BJP of registering fake voters in the voter lists with the help of the Election Commission.

In February, she had instructed: “Booth workers must commence the verification process without delay. District presidents are to supervise the exercise...’

She had claimed that the BJP had used this strategy to win elections in Delhi and Maharashtra, manipulating the electoral rolls.

Supporting her claim about BJP’s tactics, Banerjee had stated: “Parties in Maharashtra and Delhi failed to catch this, but we did. That is how the BJP won in Maharashtra and Delhi.”

Asking the Election Commision to rectify the error, she had stated: “If I can go for 26 days hunger strike (during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006), then we can start a movement against the Election Commission too,” Banerjee had said, adding: “If needed, we can go for dharna before the Election Commission’s office for an indefinite period to press for demand to correct voter rolls and remove fake electors.”

Following the complaint of TMC, the ECI in a significant step carried out a thorough examination and introduced new software to track down if multiple names were registered under a single EPIC number.