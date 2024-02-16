TMC MLA Idris Ali passes away

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Idris Ali passed away at a private hospital in Howrah district early on Friday. He was 73. He was suffering from several ailments, including cancer.



Ali was infected with Covid and later recovered. His health condition deteriorated recently and he was unable to walk properly. On February 13 he was admitted to the hospital after he developed breathing problems. Ali could not take part in the ongoing Budget session in the Assembly.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Ali. In a post on social media, Banerjee said: “We deeply mourn the death of Ali. His death is an irreparable loss in Bengal politics. He was a lawyer as well. May his soul rest in peace. I express my condolences to his family members.

TMC national general secretary expressing his grief said that he was deeply saddened by the news of Ali’s death and extended his condolences to the MLA’s family members.

Ali had started his political career with the Congress and later joined the TMC. He was elected from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on a TMC ticket.

He won the Assembly by-election from Uluberia East prior to 2021 when he contested Assembly elections from Bhagawangola and won. He also worked as a lawyer. He was the state secretary of All India Minority Forum.

MLAs and ministers paid their last respects to Ali inside the Assembly on Friday. They offered garlands on the mortal remains of Ali.