TMC MLA holds health check-up camps for children

Kolkata: The Trinamool MLA for Cossipore-Belgachia Assembly Constituency and deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Atin Ghosh, on Sunday, conducted a health check-up camp, with the help of an NGO, for children with rare diseases.



Speaking at the event, Ghosh said: “The camps witnessed about 300 children coming for health check-ups.

The age group is from six months to 10-years-old. We organise general health check-up camps for elders but rarely such camps are organised for children, especially ones belonging to the unprivileged section of the society.”

He added that another such camp will be held on February 4 in the constituency while highlighting that plans are on to organise such a camp at the Kidderpore Constituency of MLA and KMC Mayor

Firhad Hakim.

The camp on Sunday went on till evening. Several paediatricians were present to diagnose the children.

Hakim said: “Our aim is to serve people but our resources are limited.

Hence, the initiative to organise children’s camps

is praiseworthy.”