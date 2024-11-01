TMC MLA from Minakha, her husband heckled

Kolkata: Congress MLA from Minakha Usha Rani Mondal and her husband Mrityunjay Mondal were heckled late Thursday evening.

Usha Rani sustained injuries. Some, however, alleged that it was a result of a fallout between two factions within the TMC. Multiple clashes broke out in North 24-Parganas district on Thursday night when Kali Puja celebrations were underway, leaving a few persons, including a TMC legislator, injured.

Usha Rani was attacked while returning from the nearby Haroa Constituency, where she had attended a Puja event with her husband.

A mob allegedly blocked their car and threw stones at it. The MLA stated that the mob forcibly pulled her from the car and assaulted her with rods near the auto stand in Haroa, one of the constituencies set for the by-election. Some of her supporters travelling with her were also attacked. Usha Rani lodged a complaint at the Haroa Police Station. In another incident, the vehicle of Sukumar Mahata, TMC MLA from Sandeshkhali, was allegedly attacked by supporters of Sheikh Shahjahan.