TMC MLA from Domkal Jafikul Islam dies at 49

Kolkata: Jafikul Islam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Domkal in Bengal’s Murshidabad district, died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 49.

He was brought to Kolkata through the green corridor on July 27. Hospital sources informed that he died at around 5 pm. He is survived by his mother, wife and three daughters.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of TMC, expressed profound grief at the demise of Islam and extended her condolences to his family members.

TMC MP Abu Taher confirmed the news and said Islam was battling cancer for over two years.

Islam, who won the 2021 Assembly polls for the first time by defeating his nearest rival CPI(M) candidate Mostafizur Rahman by 47,000 votes, was also a businessman in the area having set up BEd colleges in his constituency in the district.