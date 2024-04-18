TMC MLA distributes sweets & water at Ram Navami procession

Raiganj: Abdul Karim Chowdhury, TMC MLA of Islampur distributed sweets and water at a Ram Navami rally in Islampur in North Dinajpur sending out a message of harmony. Kartick Chandra Paul, BJP candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency who was present in the rally accepted a sweet and water from Chowdhury and exchanged greetings. The participants of the rally thanked Abdul Karim Chowdhury for his noble gesture.



A Ram Navami rally was held in Islampur on Wednesday. Abdul Karim Chowdhury had set up an assistance booth near the old bus stand in Islampur to distribute sweets and water to the participants.

When the procession reached the old bus stand, Kartick Chandra Paul met Abdul Karim Chowdhury. He offered pranams and sought Chowdhury’s blessings. Karim Chowdhury offered him sweets and water.

Karim Chowdhury said: “We have alway lived together in peace and harmony. We want to send out this message too.” Kartick Chandra Paul said: “Abdul Karim Chowdhury is a very senior politician. I respect him.”