TMC MLA blames ISF for Duttapukur blast

Kolkata: State Food and Supplies minister and local Trinamool Congress MLA, Rathin Ghosh, on Sunday, held the Indian Secular Front (ISF) responsible for the blast at Duttapukur.



According to Ghosh, one Chinar Seth from Murshidabad had allegedly collaborated with one Ramzan alias ‘Kalo’, an ISF leader, and stored the firecrackers in the godown.

The residence of a local, Samsur Ali, was rented for storage. Ramzan’s residence is located near the blast site.

“It is impossible for me to know all by myself who is renting houses and indulging in such activities. Firecrackers used to be manufactured in the Narayanpur area but the administration had stopped the same. Presently, no such activity is taking place here,” Ghosh said.

He informed the media that the incident took place within the limits of the booth that was won by ISF. Hence, he alleged that it was an attempt by ISF to tarnish the image of Trinamool Congress by carrying out such illegal activities.

He pointed out that among those who got killed, three were locals while others were residents of Murshidabad.