TMC minority cell leaders start campaign for Krishna Kalyani

Raiganj: The votes of minority population is a major factor for the candidates to win from the Raiganj Parliamentary constituency seat.



Around 53 per cent minority voters reside in this constituency. While taking part in a programme on Eid, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee appealed to the minority population to cast their votes for the TMC candidate.

Ghulam Rabbani, minister of the state as well as TMC MLA of Goalpokhar allegedly had a talk with the leaders of minority cell of TMC and urged them to organise intensive campaign among minority population in Raiganj constituency for Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate in Raiganj.

MD Rehan Alam, president of minority cell of TMC said: “Mamata Banerjee is an important secular leader of the country. People of all castes and creeds are living together happily in our state. She introduced numerous developments for the minority population in the state. On the other hand, Ali Imran Romz, Congress candidate, has an alliance

with CPI(M). This year, all minority voters will cast their votes for TMC following the development of Mamata Banerjee.” Ghulam Rabbani said: “All members of TMC minority cell are organising a vast campaign to secure a huge lead for our candidate Krishna Kalyani. I had a talk with them and they told me that their campaign for Krishna Kalyani was in full swing. Abdul Karim Chaudhury, MLA Islampur is also working hard. Above all, the minority population will cast a vote to TMC considering the introduction of development schemes and protesting of CAA by Mamata Banerjee.

In all seven Assembly segments as Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad, Raiganj and Kaliyaganj, Krishna Kalyani will have a lead because our TMC members of all wings are working unitedly.”