TMC minister Rabbani urges minority voters not to support Cong

Raiganj: Bengal Environment, Non-conventional and Renewable Energy minister Ghulam Rabbani, who is a TMC MLA from Goalpokhar, on Tuesday claimed that the BJP would not have formed the government at the Centre if his party had managed to secure seven more parliamentary seats in North Bengal districts. He alleged that Congress has been indirectly supporting the BJP in Bengal by splitting votes.

Addressing a Bijoya Dasami meeting organised by the Raiganj Block TMC Committee at Karnajora auditorium, Rabbani said: “In constituencies like Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Uttar Malda and Dakkhin Malda, a considerable number of minority voters cast their votes in favour of Congress. As a result, votes were divided and the BJP won six seats while the Congress got one.”

Referring to the Raiganj Parliamentary elections, he added that Congress candidate Ali Imran Ramoz had secured nearly 2.64 lakh votes, a majority of which came from the Muslim voters. “We urge our minority Muslim brothers and sisters not to vote for Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections, as Congress is indirectly assisting the BJP in the state,” Rabbani stated.

The minister also alleged that the BJP-led Central government has been targeting West Bengal through administrative tactics.

The meeting was attended by several prominent TMC leaders, including Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani and district-level functionaries.