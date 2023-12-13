TMC member hacked to death in Itahar

Tanmay Sarkar (30), member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was attacked near Fatepur under Itahar Police Station in North Dinajpur and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. The miscreants reportedly fired on him also. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder. The family members of the deceased claimed that BJP-backed miscreants are behind the murder.

Tanmay Sarkar was a resident of Dehakhanda village. On Tuesday he attended the marriage ceremony of his sister-in-law at Sahavita village. Late at night while he was returning home on his motorcycle, a group of people intercepted him on the road near Fatepur and hacked him with sharp weapons.

They allegedly fired on him also. Local residents rescued him and rushed him to Itahar Rural Hospital. From there he was referred to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police said: “Two youths have been arrested, charged for murder. The reason for the killing is yet to be known. We are investigating.”

The arrested include Biplab Sarkar and Prahlad Sarkar.

Abdul Latif, the president of TMC of Patirajpur alleged: “Debkumar Sarkar, the father-in-law of the deceased was a TMC candidate in the last Panchayat elections. Tanmay had organised his election campaign. In the course of the campaign, Tanmay had received threats from BJP-backed anti socials. They killed him.”

Debkumar Sarkar, the father-in-law of the deceased and one of the GP members of Patirajpur Gram Panchayat said: “I won by defeating the BJP candidate. Since then Tanmay had stopped visiting our place fearing being attacked. After the election, this was the first time he visited the area. We want the police to immediately arrest the culprits.”

Basudev Sarkar, the president of North Dinajpur BJP committee said: “BJP has nothing to do with the death.”