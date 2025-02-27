TMC meet today: Mamata may outline 2026 poll plan, emphasise party discipline

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, in her party’s organisational meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium, on Thursday, is expected to outline a strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections while also stressing the importance of party discipline and decorum.

A section of top Trinamool Congress leaders believe that the party supremo may give utmost importance on ‘cleansing’ drive ahead of 2026 Assembly elections and some local leaders at various levels who are earning bad name to the party through their ‘misdeeds’ will be dealt with strongly.

Party sources said that the Trinamool Congress chief may also give guidelines on how to start various outreach programmes so that the leaders go to the households and physically listen to the grievances of the people. A clear message may be delivered to all the leaders that irresponsible remarks cannot be issued in public which can tarnish the image of the party.

“The party has started an internal drive to weed out rotten elements with the party. It will also help us reach out to the people and address their grievances. It will also help build stronger connections with the masses by validating their choices and aspirations,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress national general secretary started a massive outreach programme “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar” (new wave in Trinamool) before the 2023 Panchayat elections when Banerjee had crisscrossed the entire state for several weeks seeking feedback from the masses on their preferable candidates whom the party had nominated. Many within the party are expecting that similar kinds of outreach campaigns will be carried out by the top party leaders while party supremo Mamata Banerjee herself may undertake outreach campaigns to coordinate with the people.

It was also learnt that a section of leaders are of the view that those leaders/activists who had majorly contributed towards the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may be entrusted with additional responsibilities during the 2026 Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee during Thursday’s meeting may also formulate a counter strategy to handle the negative propaganda against her party and government by the Opposition parties.

She may also issue directives to reach out to the common people highlighting the different social welfare projects carried out by the state government. The ruling Trinamool Congress is targeting at least 250 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

It is yet to be seen if the party supremo will carry out any restructuring within her party organisations at some level. All the party MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati, panchayat, block level leaders have been asked to attend the meeting. Every year in the first quarter an organisational meeting of the party is organised. But this year, the meeting carries more significance as the crucial Assembly elections will occur next year. The party supremo had already asked her party MLAs to submit their recommendations and to send three names to senior party leader Aroop Biswas as she hinted at a possible restructuring in the organisation of her party’s student and youth wings.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that TMC supremo’s speech will be telecasted across state and giant screens are being placed booth-wise.