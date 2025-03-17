TMC Mazdoor Union demands salary hike for transport workers

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress Mazdoor Union has submitted a memorandum to the Chairman and Managing Director of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), demanding a salary hike for bus conductors and mechanical employees.

As per reports, the state government recently issued a directive to increase the salaries of temporary drivers employed by NBSTC. Following this, on Monday, the North Bengal State Transport Driver and Sramik Karmachari Union staged a demonstration outside the NBSTC headquarters at Sagar Dighi, Cooch Behar, pressing for similar wage revisions for contractual conductors and mechanical staff.

Rajesh Chowdhury, working president of the North Bengal State Transport Driver and Sramik Karmachari Union (Cooch Behar Depot), stated: “The state government has increased the salaries of drivers and we welcome the move. However, we believe that temporary conductors and mechanical employees should also receive an equal pay hike.

Today, we have submitted a memorandum through the NBSTC Chairman and Managing Director, addressing it to the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister. This is the first time mechanical employees have collectively raised this demand and their participation in the movement is significant.”