TMC may show cause party MLA Narayan Goswami

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to serve a show cause notice to its MLA Narayan Goswami after allegations of inappropriate behaviour surfaced against him during a recent public meeting.

The party’s disciplinary committee met where senior party leaders like Sobhondeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Aroop Biswas discussed the matter.

It was decided in the meeting that a show cause notice would be served to Goswami.

TMC may take action against Ashoknagar MLA and North 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Narayan Goswami, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour during a recent public event. A viral video showed Goswami making incoherent statements and allegedly directing

inappropriate remarks toward a young woman in the audience, prompting widespread criticism. During a press conference last Wednesday, Trinamool spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said: “A few days ago, Narayan Goswami made indecent comments and exhibited inappropriate behaviour on stage during an event.

The party does not condone such behaviour in any way.” Majumdar added that the district disciplinary committee would take necessary action, as Goswami’s act did not align with the party’s image. Goswami could not be contacted.