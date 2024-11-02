TMC may bring resolution against Centre’s deprivation of Bengal under Awas Yojana

Kolkata: The Winter Session of the state Assembly is expected to start from November 25.

A proposal may be brought by the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Centre’s deprivation to the state under Awas Yojana scheme.

The session may continue for 7 to 10 days. Sources in Trinamool Congress said, the treasury bench during the Winter Session will move a resolution condemning the role of the Union government in releasing money to the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Once the resolution is moved, it was learnt, the BJP legislators may counter the arguments of the treasury bench and highlight the instances of public outrages that had occurred in various parts of the state over the alleged corruption in the implementation of the housing scheme in Bengal.

The Winter Session of the Bengal Assembly may likely be stormy over a couple of issues, including the RG Kar incident.

During the upcoming session of the Assembly there may be a point of reference on the “Aparajita Women & Child Bill”, the new Bill seeking capital punishment for convicts in rape and rape and murder cases. The Bill was passed on the floor of the House in September this year but it is still pending clearance from the office of President Droupadi Murmu. The ruling Trinamool Congress will, however, highlight how Bengal has been deprived by the Centre under the Awas yojana.

Incidentally, during his recent visit to Bengal, Union Home minister Amit Shah had been vocal against the state government regarding the irregularities in implementation of the Centrally-sponsored schemes, especially the PMAY and the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on last Wednesday made it clear that no genuine beneficiaries will be excluded from the beneficiary list of Awas Yojana and the state government will bear the entire cost of the rural housing in the backdrop of the Centre refusing to pay their share of funds for the project.

Presently, the state government is undertaking a field level survey on the basis of a list of 11 lakh beneficiaries who were slated to get paid for construction of houses.