TMC may accept help of Independent candidates to form boards at Panchayat level

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has clarified that though it had made its stance clear ahead of the Panchayat polls that it would not accept back the ones who stood against the party in the capacity of Independent candidates, will now accept the help of Independent candidates who voluntarily wants to help the party form boards at Panchayat level.



Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had highlighted the party line ahead of the rural elections.

He had clarified that those disgruntled party members who would choose to stand against the party as Independent candidates for not getting tickets will never be welcomed back into the party.

However, the time has now come to form Panchayat boards and it is becoming apparent that the ruling party is often accepting help from Independent candidates for the formation of the board.

Asked whether the party will clarify its stand, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh is learnt to have said that the party will stick to its pledge of not accepting back rebel members but clarified that it is not the same as Independent candidates coming forward out of their own volition to help Trinamool in forming boards.

After the rural polls were over it was seen that several of these independent candidates won from their respective seats.

Kunal has clarified that it ought to be remembered that party members who contested as independent candidates for not getting a ticket or for any other reasons, may also not be comfortable with any other party.

“It may strike their conscience and lead them to come forward and help TMC in forming boards,” he said.