TMC Malda Town chief Narendra Nath Tiwary among two arrested

Malda: In a startling turn of events, Narendra Nath Tiwary, president of Malda Town Trinamool Congress (TMC) and former chairman of the English Bazar Municipality, has been arrested as the “primary conspirator” in connection with the murder of Dulal Sarkar, also known as Babla, councillor of ward 22 and district vice president of TMC.

Another accused, Swapan Sharma, a convicted murderer out on bail, has also been apprehended.

The arrests were announced by Supratim Sarkar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, South Bengal, during a press conference in Kolkata.

The accused were presented in court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for three days. Assistant

Public Prosecutor (APP) Debjyoti Pal stated that Tiwary’s plea for bail on medical grounds was rejected by the court.

ADG Supratim Sarkar said: “Malda police formed a Special Investigation Team immediately after the murder of Dulal Sarkar and succeeded in arresting five within 24 hours of the incident from extensive naka checkings. On questioning them the name of Narendra Nath Tiwary came to the fore. He was being interrogated by the SP, finally leading to his arrest along with one Swapan Sharma, a noted criminal.”

“A sum of Rs 50 lakh was finalised for the contract killing. Asraf Khan, Sami Aktar, Tinku Ghosh and Krishna Rajak alias Rohon were on the bike which was following Dulal Sarkar that day. Sami and Krishna shot Dulal Sarkar and the four fled from the spot after the incident. Ashraf, the driver of the bike, and Krishna are still absconding.

The rest of the accused were in charge of planning the murder including the absconding Bablu Yadav, responsible for hiding the motorcycle used in the crime,” he added.The police are taking all the necessary initiatives to file a charge sheet as early as possible, arrest the absconding and punish the offenders, he said.

The widow of the slain councillor, Chaitali Sarkar, expressed her trust in the police investigation and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The arrests must be based on solid evidence. I will share my thoughts with the Chief Minister after completing the rituals,” she said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the district, with locals abuzz over the sensational developments. Speculations and discussions have taken over public spaces as people try to piece together the unfolding drama.

Tiwary, while being escorted to court after a medical checkup at Malda Medical College and Hospital, made a cryptic statement to the media. “There is a big fish involved in the whole matter.

Both Babla and I are mere preys,” he claimed, hinting at a larger conspiracy.