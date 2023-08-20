TMC makes its winning Panchayat candidates sign no-objection declaration

Kolkata: To ensure that any of the winning candidates in the Panchayat poll can be removed from their position without any hassle if found involved in corruption, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is making them sign a sort of declaration paper, at a time Panchayat boards are being formed.



It has reportedly come to light that a form of a contract paper is being given to the winning candidates of TMC which they need to sign, vouching that they will not have any objection if the party removes them from their position. Such a move also comes in the light of workers often revolting against the party for removing them or not giving them poll tickets.

Sources said that the move has been made by the party so that any candidate if found involved in corruption can be removed instantly without any hassle which includes the candidate involved running to courts for relief or staging a rebellion or engineering defection within the party.

In the run-up to the rural polls, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had warned that he will be visiting districts after every three months and seeking performance reports at the Panchayat level. He had warned that if anyone was found not cooperating with the people, or involved in corruption, he would immediately suspend them without a second chance.

Abhishek had also suspended some Panchayat members ahead of the elections. The declaration document read that the candidate will be following the party’s order and working for the development of people at the district and Panchayat levels.

In case the party finds that the candidate is unable to work or should be removed from the position, then the candidate should have no problem vacating his seat without running to the courts for relief.