TMC makes 10 pledges in poll manifesto: 'Duare Chikitsa' camps, Rs 500 hike in Lakshmir Bhandar

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the West Bengal polls on Friday, betting big on welfare politics and wooing its formidable women support base with 10 pledges that encompass widening the ambit of existing welfare schemes, stronger healthcare outreach and infrastructure development.

The 10 "pratigyas" (pledges) party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced while unveiling the poll document, includes a Rs 500 hike in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for women and the launch of healthcare camps in every block of the state.

Women voters constitute nearly half of the state's electorate and are widely seen as the backbone of the TMC's electoral success over the past decade.

The manifesto also places a strong emphasis on social welfare, healthcare access, youth support and agriculture.

The West Bengal chief minister, who is eyeing a fourth straight term, said the commitments would serve as a governance roadmap for the next five years once the TMC retains power in the state.

She said the pledges were aimed at ensuring "the wheels of development continue to move forward without interruption and the light of happiness reaches every household of my beloved Bengal".

At the heart of the manifesto is the expansion of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, one of the TMC government's flagship welfare initiatives for women that is credited with consolidating the party's women support base.

Under the revised benefit promised by the party, the monthly financial assistance will be increased by Rs 500. Women from the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will get Rs 1,700 per month through direct transfers.

Underscoring that empowering women remains central to her government's political and social agenda, Banerjee said, "I am determined to make the mothers and sisters of Bengal self-reliant."

Political observers have often credited welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar for the TMC being able to build a support base among women voters who have played a decisive role in the party's victories in the 2021 assembly polls and subsequent local body elections.

The manifesto also promises the launch of doorstep delivery of healthcare services under 'Duare Chikitsa', under which the state government would organise health camps in each block and town every year.

"Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said.

Aiming to address the vexing issue of youth unemployment, the TMC chief said the government would continue financial assistance for jobless youth through the 'Banglar Yuva-Sathi' scheme, under which eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month.

Farmers' welfare too features prominently in the manifesto, with Banerjee promising a Rs 30,000 crore special agriculture budget to strengthen the state's farming ecosystem and support both farmers and landless cultivators.

Calling farmers the "annadata" (food providers) and the pride of Bengal, she said the initiative would boost rural livelihood and agricultural productivity.

The incumbent party also promised that every family in the state would have a pucca house and access to purified drinking water, reinforcing its focus on housing and basic infrastructure.

In the education sector, Banerjee pledged a major infrastructure overhaul for government schools under 'Banglar Shikshayatana' initiative to ensure better facilities and global-standard education for students.

On the economic front, the manifesto outlined plans to transform West Bengal into the commercial hub of eastern India by developing world-class logistics, ports and commercial infrastructure.

Banerjee said the TMC government would also work towards establishing a global trade centre in the state to attract investment and strengthen Bengal's position as a preferred destination for business and industry.

Senior citizens, too, figure in the party's welfare blueprint.

The chief minister said her government would ensure uninterrupted old-age pension support for existing beneficiaries while gradually expanding coverage to include all eligible elderly citizens.

For administrative reforms, the TMC pledged the creation of seven new districts and a broader geographical reorganisation aimed at increasing the number of municipalities across the state.

The TMC supremo said, "These 10 commitments will be the foundation of good governance for the next five years and will ensure that the momentum of development in Bengal continues..

The manifesto, heavy on welfare expansion and social security guarantees, signals the TMC's strategy of doubling down on its tried-and-tested model of social schemes and targeted benefits, particularly among women, as it prepares for what is expected to be an intensely fought 2026 assembly election in the state.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases -- on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.