TMC LS poll campaign in full throttle for Darj, Jalpaiguri seats

Siliguri: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started campaigning vigorously to grab the two Lok Sabha seats — Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri — from the possession of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held an internal meeting in Siliguri with party leaders and workers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mahila Trinamool Congress has launched a campaign in Siliguri with a slogan ‘amar boothe ami saathe’ (I am with you in my booth). State president of Mahila TMC Chandrima Bhattacharya informed the women workers about the campaign on Tuesday at a party meeting. She instructed the women to divide into groups, visit door-to-door and talk with the women in the houses. “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done several works for the betterment of women. Now our women workers will spread the messages to the women of Siliguri. This is our responsibility to make our candidates win,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya.

On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee has instructed the leaders and workers to focus on urban areas rather than rural areas. He asked the workers to conduct more campaigns in urban areas, including all wards of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), said a party source.

“Our second in command held a meeting with us. We are campaigning as per his directions,” said Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district TMC. The state has about 49 per cent women voters. The Mahila Trinamool Congress is targeting the four crore women voters in the state for this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, emphasised the campaign strategy in the meeting held at the party office.

She said that four teams with four to five women will be formed by the district leadership for each booth. One group will have to visit 50 houses. They will be provided bags with a logo of TMC and a picture of Mamata Banerjee. There will be about 50 pamphlets, stickers and questionnaires inside each bag.

The women will ask women about the schemes of the state and Central government and whether they are getting the benefits. They will also make them aware about the state government’s schemes and policies and about the deprivation which the Central government has done with the state of Bengal. The teams will visit all the wards of SMC and will campaign supporting both the TMC candidates of Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.