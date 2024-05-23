TMC lodges plaint with ECI, says Guv ‘canvassing’ for BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday registered a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for “canvassing in favour of BJP” during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections thereby “corrupting the impartial office of the Governor”.

A video of the Governor wearing a scarf with a lotus-like symbol on it was doing the rounds on the Internet. Former journalist and current Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress, Sagarika Ghose shared the video of the Governor attending an event, wearing a lotus-like symbol scarf.

“It is to bring to your kind knowledge and attention that Mr. C. V. Ananda Bose, the Hon’ble Governor of the State of West Bengal has been using his good office for canvassing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (“BJP”) for the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha. In particular, on 23.01.2024, the Hon’ble Governor while attending a public function at Ram Temple, Central Avenue, Kolkata was seen to be wearing a BJP logo on his chest, for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to solicit votes for BJP,” reads the complaint letter. Trinamool Congress called the Governor’s conduct “undemocratic and violative of the Constitutional values” attached to his office and it also impairs free and fair election in the state, alleged the ruling party in Bengal. TMC highlighted the instances of the past where ECI had taken action against the Governors who had used their offices for canvassing for the political parties. “For instance, in the year 1993, the Commission has taken action against Shri Gulsher Ahmad, Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh, over the misuse of official machinery for his son’s poll campaign. Soon after the action by the ECI, Shri Gulsher Ahmad resigned from his post,” said the complaint.

It further stated: “More recently, in the year 2019, when the then Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh had remarked that Shri Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister, the Commission forwarded a complaint to the President over violation of MCC and requested appropriate action against Hon’ble Governor.” TMC also pointed out that a Governor is an appointee of the President and is not supposed to represent the political ideology or the political view of the government at the Centre.