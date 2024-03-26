TMC lodges plaint with EC over Dilip Ghosh’s comment on Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee in a purported video clip. The ruling party in Bengal said that Ghosh has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making personal remarks. They also demanded an apology from Ghosh.

Trinamool Congress said that remarks made by Ghosh reflect “DNA of the saffron camp”. The party shared a purported video clip in which Ghosh was heard making the remarks.

Meanwhile, the EC has sought a report from the District Magistrate on Ghosh’s statement, it was learnt.