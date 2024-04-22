TMC lodges plaint against Malviya

Kolkata: State Cabinet minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is learnt to have filed a police complaint against BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly making offensive comments against Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson



Mamata Banerjee. The genesis of this complaint lies in a social media post by Amit Malviya on Friday where he accused Mamata Banerjee of using “sexist slang” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had written on X: “Mamata Banerjee is free to plummet to new lows in public discourse but she should stop playing the victim when she gets slammed in the kind of language she understands. No politician in contemporary times is as disgusting and abhorrent as Mamata Banerjee. But people of West Bengal have had enough of her. The polling in the first phase will be a rude shock for the TMC.”

Bhattachraya is learnt to have filed a complaint at Gariahat Police Station alleging that Malviya has insulted women by making derogatory comments against Mamata Banerjee and is trying to ruin her image in public.

She said that Malviya’s allegations on social media that Banerjee used unparliamentary and obscene words is false and a deliberate attempt to malign her.