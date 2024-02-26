TMC likely to shift Sandeshkhali public meet to Dhamakhali

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to shift its scheduled public meeting in Sandeshkhali to Dhamakhali following the instructions of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The party was scheduled to hold a public meeting in Sandeshkhali on March 3 at a time when the area has been witnessing agitations by locals who have demanded the arrest of Trinamool leader Sheikh Shajahan for alleged atrocities committed against them. However, sources said that Abhishek has said that it could be inappropriate to hold such a public meeting there as this could further encourage political leaders of Opposition parties to force their way into the area where in several pockets Section 144 of CrPc was imposed.

On Sunday, when Abhishek was asked by the media if he will visit Sandeshkhali, he replied: “We will go when the time is right. We don’t want to go and create a political provocation in the area like BJP and CPI(M). After the Brigade, I will go to Sandeshkhali. I feel it is not prudent to hold a public meeting there right now and wait for the situation to get better.”

Sources said that the party has now decided to instead hold the public meeting in Dhamakhali which is close to Sandeshkhali. It is likely to be attended by Partha Bhowmick, Sujit Bose, Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahato, among other party leaders. Bhowmick and Bose have been frequenting Sandeshkhali along with the MLA in a bid to interact with the villagers and hear their grievances.

On Monday, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged: “To disturb Sandeshkhali, several BJP and CPI(M) leaders are visiting every day, along with various commissions. This is being done to ensure the Sandeshkhali issue is kept alive till Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Constant provocation by opposition parties is apparent. The intention is to cause unrest in phases.”

He also said that genuine allegations against some of the party leaders in Sandeshkhali are being looked into but TMC will not tolerate wild allegations and random attacks being launched on houses of TMC members every day.